Harris chipped in zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal over 22 minutes during Wednesday's 103-92 loss to the Cavaliers.

Harris has had inconsistent playing time for the Magic early in the year, as he's played double-digit minutes in two of the last three games but didn't take the court during Monday's loss to the Knicks. The 25-year-old is on a two-way deal with Orlando, so it's possible that he winds up in the G League at some point.