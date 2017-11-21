Birch was assigned to the G League's Lakeland Magic on Tuesday, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Birch continues to bounce between the G League and the NBA, though has seen just six total minutes with the Magic this season. He's getting significant run in the G League, however, averaging 12.3 points and 10.4 rebounds in 35.1 minutes per contest.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories