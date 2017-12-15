Magic's Khem Birch: Assigned to G-League
Birch was assigned to the G-League's Lakeland Magic on Friday, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Birch played a total of four minutes for the Magic since he last recall two weeks ago, and now will return to Lakeland where he is expected to see extended minutes. He'll likely play in Saturday's game against the Long Island Nets before potentially being recalled again to practice with Orlando.
