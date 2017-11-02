Magic's Khem Birch: Assigned to G-League
Birch was assigned to the Lakeland Magic of the G-League on Thursday.
Birch has appeared in just two games for the Magic this season, playing a total of six minutes in that time. He'll now have the opportunity to see extended minutes in Lakeland instead of being buried in the Magic's deep frontcourt rotation.
