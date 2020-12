Birch is averaging 6.7 points and 4.7 rebounds across 17.0 minutes per game through the first three games of the season.

Birch has helped the Magic to a perfect 3-0 start by going 6-for-6 from the foul line after he shot just 65.3 percent on free throws last season. The 28-year-old center could take on a bigger role of Nikola Vucevic is forced to miss any time, but for now he remains a low usage backup center.