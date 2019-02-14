Birch (eye) isn't listed on the Magic's injury report ahead of Thursday's game against the Hornets.

Birch required attention in the locker room during Tuesday's 118-88 win over the Pelicans after being poked in the eye. He still ended up playing a relatively normal total of 17 minutes, finishing with six points (3-5 FG), five rebounds, two assists and one block. With Birch reporting no impaired vision two days later, he should be ready to fill his usual role as the top backup to Nikola Vucevic in the Magic's final game before the All-Star break.