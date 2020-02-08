Magic's Khem Birch: Back to bench role
Birch will come off the bench for Saturday's tilt with the Bucks.
Birch will be replaced by Wes Iwundu in the starting five. Despite a track record of strong play, Birch's been held to just 20 total minutes over his past two outings. Across 13 others games as a reserve, the 27-year-old big has averaged 2.8 points and 3.1 rebounds in 13.4 minutes per game.
