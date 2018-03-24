Magic's Khem Birch: Back with Magic
Birch was recalled from the G League on Saturday.
Birch played with the Lakeland Magic on Friday night, but he's rejoined the NBA club and will likely be available off the bench Saturday night against Phoenix.
