The Magic recalled Birch from the G League's Lakeland Magic on Monday, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

With big men Jonathan Isaac (ankle) and Adreian Payne (hand) already ruled out for Monday's game against the Pacers, it's possible that Birch will be one of the Magic's 13 active players for the contest. Even if that's the case, Birch is unlikely to see much run outside of garbage time. He's made just two appearances for the NBA squad this season, logging six total minutes.