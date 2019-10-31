Birch is yet to make an appearance through four regular season games in 2019-20.

Birch is behind Nikola Vucevic and sophomore Mo Bamba on the team's center depth chart. Vucevic is averaging 31.0 minutes while Bamba is seeing 13.8, plus the Magic have plenty of bigger forwards who can shift to the five in small-ball lineups. Unless or until Vucevic or Bamba suffers an injury or foul trouble becomes a problem, Birch may find it difficult to crack the regular rotation despite holding his own in the primary backup role last season. Fortunately for Birch, Bamba is expected to miss Friday's matchup for rest purposes, potentially opening the door for Birch to make his regular season debut.