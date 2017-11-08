Birch was recalled from the G-League on Wednesday, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Birch has played in two games with the Lakeland Magic of the G-League so far, most recently posting an impressive 16 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, three steals and five blocks across 41 minutes on Monday. He'll rejoin the Magic ahead of Wednesday's game against the Knicks, though he's unlikely to see the court in a close game.