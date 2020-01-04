Magic's Khem Birch: Coming off bench Saturday
Birch will come off the bench Saturday against the Jazz.
Birch was handed an unexpected start Friday against the Heat with Jonathan Isaac sidelined, but he'll return to the bench Saturday as Wes Iwundu gets the nod. In nine appearances off the bench this season, Birch has averaged 3.3 points and 3.3 rebounds in 14.0 minutes.
