Magic's Khem Birch: Deemed questionable for Wednesday
The Magic list Birch (back) as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Celtics.
While Birch was sidelined for Monday's 112-100 win over the Hornets, Aaron Gordon slotted in at power forward while Wes Iwundu entered the starting five at small forward. Expect a combination of Iwundu, Gary Clark and Michael Carter-Williams to absorb extra minutes in the event Birch sits out a second straight game Wednesday.
