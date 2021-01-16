Birch notched 12 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and a steal across 33 minutes off the bench in Friday's loss against the Celtics.

Birch was particularly aggressive on the offensive glass, pulling down five of those boards en route to posting his second double-double of the season. Despite the fact Birch is limited to a backup role to star center Nikola Vucevic, he has shown the ability to produce when given the chance. He has scored in double digits in four of his last six contests while pulling down double-digit rebounds three times in that stretch.