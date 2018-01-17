Birch contributed 12 points (4-6 FG, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, four blocks and one assist across 19 minutes during a 108-102 win over the Timberwolves on Tuesday.

Birch came out of nowhere for his first double-double and by far his best game of the season as the points, rebounds and blocks were all season highs. The 19 minutes also far eclipsed his previous season-high of seven minutes. He benefited from the absence of Marreese Speights (personal), but this performance could earn him more minutes going forward.