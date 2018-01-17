Magic's Khem Birch: Double-doubles off bench
Birch contributed 12 points (4-6 FG, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, four blocks and one assist across 19 minutes during a 108-102 win over the Timberwolves on Tuesday.
Birch came out of nowhere for his first double-double and by far his best game of the season as the points, rebounds and blocks were all season highs. The 19 minutes also far eclipsed his previous season-high of seven minutes. He benefited from the absence of Marreese Speights (personal), but this performance could earn him more minutes going forward.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.