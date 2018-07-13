Magic's Khem Birch: Draws start at center, posts 10 points
Birch recorded 10 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-6 FT), four rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot across 20 minutes in Thursday's 75-70 Summer League playoff loss to the Magic.
Birch has been limited in Summer League play due to a lingering back injury, but the Magic elected to put him on the floor, mostly to allow Mo Bamba a rest day. Birch played in 42 games with the Magic last season, so one would think that he has an inside track to make the team, but it's expected that Bamba will start the season behind Nicola Vucevic, leaving Birch with the third unit in a best-case scenario. He will likely see some time at the four as well, but there isn't much wriggle room on the depth chart for Birch to have a significant fantasy impact.
