Birch (coach's decision) didn't see the floor during Sunday's 130-119 win over the Pelicans.

After starting the previous 11 games and playing a season-high 32 minutes just two days earlier, Birch dropped out of the Magic rotation entirely with Nikola Vucevic (ankle) back in action. Vucevic handled a normal minutes load in his first game back, while Mo Bamba handled the backup role, leaving Birch third on the depth chart. Given that Bamba's development remains a greater priority for the Magic than finding playing time for Birch, expect the latter to remain out of the rotation for the foreseeable future.