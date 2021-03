Birch tallied seven points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and one steal during Thursday's loss to the Knicks.

Faling to score during the Magics' most recent loss to the Heat last Sunday, Birch bounced back offensively in this one and recorded at least seven points for the first time since Feb. 14. The center has now totaled nine points and 19 rebounds over his past four outings.