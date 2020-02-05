Magic's Khem Birch: Expected to play
Birch (back) is expected to be available Wednesday against Boston, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Birch missed Monday's game in Charlotte with a sore back, but he was able to go through shootaround Wednesday morning and is likely to make his return to the starting lineup, per coach Steve Clifford.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...