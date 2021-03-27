Birch registered 14 points (6-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks across 37 minutes in Friday's loss against the Trail Blazers.

Birch got the starting nod over Mo Bamba, and he responded with a strong performance on both ends of the court. Birch has a good chance at becoming Orlando's starting center on a short-term basis, but he's likely to move back to the bench once Wendell Carter, who joins the team from the Bulls in the trade that sent Nikola Vucevic to Chicago, is ready to play. This was Birch's third double-double of the campaign.