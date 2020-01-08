Magic's Khem Birch: Gets start Wednesday
Birch is starting Wednesday against the Wizards.
Birch will replace Wes Iwundu in the starting five. In 12 starts the season, the big man is averaging 4.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 blocks in 27.8 minutes per tilt.
