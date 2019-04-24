Birch finished with nine points (4-5 FG, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, four blocks and three assists over 30 minutes in the Magic's loss to the Raptors on Tuesday.

Birch got a ton of play time in Tuesday's loss as the Magic were run out of the gym pretty early in the game. With Nikola Vucevic struggling, Birch stepped up and nearly had a double-double while swatting four shots and handing out three assists.