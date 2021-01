Birch played in 26 minutes off the bench and registered eight points (4-6 FG), 14 rebounds, three assists and one block in Tuesday's 121-107 loss to the Kings.

Birch refused to give up on the offensive glass with 10 of his career-high 14 rebounds on the offensive side of the glass. The 10 offensive rebounds were also a career-high. While Nikola Vucevic leads the team in both points and rebounds, it's Birch who actually leads the team in offensive rebounds despite not starting a game this season.