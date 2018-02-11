Magic's Khem Birch: Grabs nine boards off bench Saturday
Birch scored six points (2-5 FG, 2-4 FT) while adding nine rebounds, an assist and a steal in 24 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 111-104 loss to the Bucks.
The rookie's role continues to increase in the absence of Nikola Vucevic (hand), although Birch's minutes and production have remained inconsistent. He's averaging 16.6 minutes, 5.0 points, 5.7 boards and 0.8 blocks over the last 12 games, but with Vucevic potentially returning to action after the All-Star break, Birch is likely to see his minutes shrink again.
