Birched finished with 11 rebounds, one block and one steal while playing 23 minutes off the bench in Thursday's loss to the Heat.

Despite topping the 20-minute plateau for the first time since Feb. 14, Birch was held scoreless for the second time in three games. While his scoring has not been a strong suit for him this season, Birch has shown flashes of being able to dominate the boards. He has five games with double-digit boards and leads the Magic in offensive rebounding.