Birch was assigned to the G-League's Lakeland Magic on Friday, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel

With the Lakeland Magic fighting for a playoff spot in the G-League, Birch, along with Rodney Purvis and Jamel Artis, all were assigned for the team's back-to-back games Friday and Saturday. Birch has appeared in 32 games for Orlando this season, averaging 3.1 points and 3.6 points across nearly 13 minutes per game.