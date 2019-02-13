Magic's Khem Birch: Heads to locker room
Birch went to the locker room during Tuesday's game against the Pelicans as a result of being poked in the eye, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Birch should be considered questionable to return. If he doesn't come back, he could be listed on the injury report ahead of Thursday's matchup against Charlotte.
