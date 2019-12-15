Birch (DNP-Coach's Decision) did not see the floor during Sunday's 130-119 win over the Pelicans.

Birch was a healthy scratch, as Nikola Vucevic (ankle) returned to the lineup following an 11-game absence and Mo Bamba remained in his usual reserve role. Bamba's development continues to be prioritized even if Birch is the better player at this exact moment, though Bamba sitting out one of the two games during back-to-back sets will provide the occasional chance for Birch to operate in the primary backup role.