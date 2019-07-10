Birch signed a two-year, $6 million contract with the Magic on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Birch was a restricted free agent after receiving a qualifying offer from the Magic, and he'll now stick with Orlando for the next couple seasons. The 26-year-old averaged 4.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.6 blocks over 12.9 minutes in 50 games last season.