Birch is a late addition to the starting five, taking Wesley Iwundu's place for Friday's game against the Celtics.

It was originally reported that Iwundu was starting, but that has been corrected. Birch has started 19 games this season, averaging 4.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 25.3 minutes.

