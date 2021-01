Birch went for 12 points (4-4 FG, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds and three steals across 24 minutes Saturday night in the loss to the Mavs.

While Nikola Vucevic gets a majority of the playing time, Birch has proven that he can provide when needed. Through five games in 2021, Birch so far is averaging 9.2 points and 7.4 rebounds in 22 minutes of action while shooting 70.7 percent from the floor.