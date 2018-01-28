Birch totaled 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-8 FT), five rebounds, three steals and one assist across 19 minutes in Saturday's 114-112 loss to the Pacers.

Birch has now earned double-digit minutes in each of the last five contests as he has carved out a role on a Magic roster looking for answers. The scoring output was one off his season-high, and he could easily improve on his scoring if he can improve his subpar free-throw percentage, which was under 50 percent Saturday.