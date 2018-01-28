Magic's Khem Birch: Leads bench with 11 points Saturday
Birch totaled 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-8 FT), five rebounds, three steals and one assist across 19 minutes in Saturday's 114-112 loss to the Pacers.
Birch has now earned double-digit minutes in each of the last five contests as he has carved out a role on a Magic roster looking for answers. The scoring output was one off his season-high, and he could easily improve on his scoring if he can improve his subpar free-throw percentage, which was under 50 percent Saturday.
More News
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...