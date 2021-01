Birch scored 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 FT) and added 12 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 23 minutes off the bench in the Magic's 103-83 win over the Cavs.

The 12 rebounds for Birch not only led the team Monday night, they were a season-high for him as well as his 12 points. Birch doesn't get much too playing time with Nikola Vucevic averaging over 30 minutes per game so his fantasy upside remains limited barring any injuries.