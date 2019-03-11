Birch contributed eight points (3-3 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 13 minutes during Sunday's 105-97 loss to the Grizzlies.

Birch enjoyed a perfect shooting night while earning double-digit minutes for the 16th straight outing. This is the fourth time through 36 appearances that Birch has finished with eight points (his season high), but he's only viable in the deepest leagues.