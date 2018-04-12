Magic's Khem Birch: Misses double-double in finale
Birch scored 13 points (3-3 FG, 7-10 FT) to go with nine rebounds and one assist in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 101-92 win against Washington.
Birch finished the season with six straight games in double figures after only scoring twice in double digits before this stretch. The center finished his rookie season strong for Orlando, boosting his stock with the team heading into 2018-19. Moving forward, Birch will look to compete for minutes while backing up Nikola Vucevic at center next season. His last six games of the season were a good start, shooting 63.8 percent from the floor while averaging 11.3 points per game.
