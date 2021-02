Birch recorded seven points (2-5 FG, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block over 19 minutes in Friday's 123-119 win over the Bulls.

Birch has continued to come off the bench recently, but he's been quite consistent on the scoreboard. He finished second on the team with six rebounds Friday, and he also matched his season high with three assists. The 28-year-old should continue to have a consistent depth role for Orlando.