Magic's Khem Birch: Moves to bench
Birch will come off the bench Wednesday against the Thunder.
Birch has started the past seven games, though he's seen fewer than 20 minutes in each of his past four appearances, posting averages of 2.3 points and 3.0 rebounds during that stretch. Wes Iwundu is getting the start in place of Birch on Wednesday.
