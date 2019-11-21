Birch scored a season-high 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 FT) while adding four rebounds in 21 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 113-97 loss to the Raptors.

Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon both suffered ankle injuries in the second quarter, forcing the Magic to turn to depth big men like Birch and Mo Bamba to fill the void. Birch responded with his best performance of the season, and if either or both starters end up missing additional action, the third-year center could find himself seeing big minutes in the short term.