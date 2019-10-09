Magic's Khem Birch: On minutes restriction Wednesday
Birch will have his minutes limited in Wednesday's preseason outing against the Hawks, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
There is no real reason for Birch, who signed a two-year contract with Orlando this offseason, to play extended minutes in the preseason, so the team will put a cap on his playing time Wednesday to get some of their newer players more experience.
More News
-
Magic's Khem Birch: Inks two-year deal with Orlando•
-
Magic's Khem Birch: Becomes restricted free agent•
-
Magic's Khem Birch: Grabs 11 boards, swats four shots•
-
Magic's Khem Birch: Starting Wednesday•
-
Magic's Khem Birch: Well-rounded line in Saturday's win•
-
Magic's Khem Birch: Secures first double-double•
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Fantasy basketball 2019 sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.