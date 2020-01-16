Birch totaled just one rebound in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 119-118 victory over the Lakers.

Birch hit rock bottom Wednesday, missing his only two shot attempts during just 16 minutes on the floor. He continues to start for the Magic who are paper-thin in the power forward department. His role could quickly evaporate should the Magic choose to go with a smaller lineup and Birch is not worth adding in almost every competitive format.