Magic's Khem Birch: Only 16 minutes in start
Birch totaled just one rebound in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 119-118 victory over the Lakers.
Birch hit rock bottom Wednesday, missing his only two shot attempts during just 16 minutes on the floor. He continues to start for the Magic who are paper-thin in the power forward department. His role could quickly evaporate should the Magic choose to go with a smaller lineup and Birch is not worth adding in almost every competitive format.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...