Magic's Khem Birch: Out for Monday's summer league contest
Birch will sit out of Monday's summer league contest against the Suns with back tightness, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Birch sat out of Sunday's game with back tightness after tweaking his back on Friday. The injury doesn't seem to be anything serious, but the Magic likely won't be in any rush to get Birch back. More information should come out before the Magic's next game on Birch's status.
