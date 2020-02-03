Magic's Khem Birch: Out Monday
Birch won't play Monday against Charlotte due to low back tightness.
This is the first report of a possible injury for the center, as Birch most recently tallied four rebounds in 17 minutes against Miami on Saturday. With Birch absent Monday, Wes Iwundu will reportedly rejoin the starting five and will likely see an increased roles versus the Hornets.
