Birch (personal) is out for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Birch left the team before Wednesday's game to be with his wife, who went into labor. The second-year center, who's expected to come back later this week, is averaging 2.3 points and 1.8 rebounds in 7.6 minutes per game this year. Mohamed Bamba is in line for a boost in minutes until Birch returns, either Friday against the Timberwolves or Sunday against the Bulls.