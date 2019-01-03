Magic's Khem Birch: Out Wednesday
Birch (personal) is out for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Birch left the team before Wednesday's game to be with his wife, who went into labor. The second-year center, who's expected to come back later this week, is averaging 2.3 points and 1.8 rebounds in 7.6 minutes per game this year. Mohamed Bamba is in line for a boost in minutes until Birch returns, either Friday against the Timberwolves or Sunday against the Bulls.
More News
-
Magic's Khem Birch: Scores four points in four minutes•
-
Magic's Khem Birch: Draws start at center, posts 10 points•
-
Magic's Khem Birch: Will start Thursday•
-
Magic's Khem Birch: Out for Monday's summer league contest•
-
Magic's Khem Birch: Sitting out Sunday's summer league outing•
-
Magic's Khem Birch: Misses double-double in finale•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.