Magic's Khem Birch: Playing over Bamba
Birch finished with zero points (0-1 FG), nine rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 28 minutes Tuesday in the Magic's 127-120 win over the Wizards.
Birch's usage rate was a remarkably low 1.5 percent in the contest, but he still did enough across the board to deliver a better fantasy line than backup Mohamed Bamba (four points, eight rebounds in 16 minutes). Since replacing the injured Nikola Vucevic (ankle) in the starting five Nov. 23, Birch has seen more minutes than Bamba in each of the Magic's six games, and the playing-time gap has only increased in the past three contests. Birch thus remains the better of the two centers to own in fantasy leagues until Vucevic returns, though the 27-year-old doesn't have much upside.
More News
-
Magic's Khem Birch: To start Saturday•
-
Magic's Khem Birch: Needed off bench Wednesday•
-
Magic's Khem Birch: Buried on center depth chart•
-
Magic's Khem Birch: On minutes restriction Wednesday•
-
Magic's Khem Birch: Inks two-year deal with Orlando•
-
Magic's Khem Birch: Becomes restricted free agent•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.