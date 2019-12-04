Birch finished with zero points (0-1 FG), nine rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 28 minutes Tuesday in the Magic's 127-120 win over the Wizards.

Birch's usage rate was a remarkably low 1.5 percent in the contest, but he still did enough across the board to deliver a better fantasy line than backup Mohamed Bamba (four points, eight rebounds in 16 minutes). Since replacing the injured Nikola Vucevic (ankle) in the starting five Nov. 23, Birch has seen more minutes than Bamba in each of the Magic's six games, and the playing-time gap has only increased in the past three contests. Birch thus remains the better of the two centers to own in fantasy leagues until Vucevic returns, though the 27-year-old doesn't have much upside.