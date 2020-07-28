Birch eked out two points (1-3 FG), two rebounds and one block over 11 minutes of run in Monday's scrimmage loss to Denver.

Birch received 10 DNP's in Orlando's last 15 games before the March sports stoppage, so it's assumed Birch will have a minor bench role with the Magic during the play-in games. That said, Orlando doesn't have much to play for during the play-in games. Even though Orlando is currently the 8th seed, their chances for making the playoffs are strong considering they have a 5.5 game lead over the injury raddled Wizards. Birch could conceivably see a lot of garbage time during the play-in games, before the actual playoffs start.