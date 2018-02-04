Birch totaled four points (2-4 FG), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Saturday's 115-98 loss to Washington.

Birch came off the bench once again but outplayed Bismack Biyombo, not for the first time this season. He has seen regular minutes in the rotation with Nikola Vucevic (hand) on the sidelines and has shown glimpses of what he can offer the team. Vucevic is getting closer to a return and there is a chance Birch can take some of the backup minutes away from Biyombo given his performances of late. He is by no means a player that should be owned in anything but the deepest of leagues but is worth keeping an eye on to see if he trends up once Vucevic returns to the floor.