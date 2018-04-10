Birch had 10 points (3-4 FG, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds and two steals in 16 minutes during Monday's 102-86 loss to Milwaukee.

Birch scored in double-figures for the fifth consecutive game, falling just one rebound shy of another double-double. He is an intriguing prospect as we look to next season, clearly possessing some upside in scoring, rebounding and defensive stats. With only one game remaining for the season, there is a chance the Magic decide to rest some of their veterans making Birch an interesting streaming option.