Birch supplied 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks, and two assists in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 97-73 win over the Knicks.

Birch logged his second career double-double, matching his best rebounding effort in the process. His production has been sporadic since joining the club on a regular basis back in January. However, there could be more opportunities over the final five games given the Magic's position at the bottom of the standings.