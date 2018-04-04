Magic's Khem Birch: Posts double-double in Tuesday's win
Birch supplied 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks, and two assists in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 97-73 win over the Knicks.
Birch logged his second career double-double, matching his best rebounding effort in the process. His production has been sporadic since joining the club on a regular basis back in January. However, there could be more opportunities over the final five games given the Magic's position at the bottom of the standings.
More News
-
Magic's Khem Birch: Back with Magic•
-
Magic's Khem Birch: Heading to G-League•
-
Magic's Khem Birch: Grabs nine boards off bench Saturday•
-
Magic's Khem Birch: Plays season-high 28 minutes•
-
Magic's Khem Birch: Leads bench with 11 points Saturday•
-
Magic's Khem Birch: Will remain in rotation Thursday•
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...