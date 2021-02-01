Birch amassed eight points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 26 minutes during Sunday's 115-102 loss to the Raptors.

Birch has been a pleasant surprise for the Magic this season and despite limited production, he has been very consistent in his backup role. He typically plays with a ton of energy and that was the case again on Sunday. He is one of the better offensive rebounders in the league and while he is not a priority target in 12-team leagues, those in deeper formats could certainly do worse if you are in need of boards and blocks.