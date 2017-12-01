Magic's Khem Birch: Recalled from G-League
Birch was recalled from the G-League's Lakeland Magic on Friday, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Birch has played just five minutes at the NBA level this season, having more of a presence in the G-League. There, he's seeing 35.3 minutes per contest, posting 13.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and a combined 4.2 steals and blocks.
